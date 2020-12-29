Left Menu
Kiwi pacer Jamieson guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Tauranga.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:30 IST
Kiwi pacer Jamieson guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct
New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson (Photo: ICC twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Tauranga. Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match, an ICC release said.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jamieson, for whom it was the first offense in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the 75th over of Pakistan's first innings on Monday, when Jamieson, after fielding the ball on his follow-through, threw it in the direction of Faheem Ashraf at high speed when the batsman was away from the stumps but within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

Jamieson admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Elite Panel match referee Jeff Crowe and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, third umpire Chris Brown and fourth official Shaun Haig leveled the charges.

