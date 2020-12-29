Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG confirms firing of coach Thomas Tuchel

The German coach reportedly claimed that managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister, such was the level of difficulty, and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final.In Tuchels first season, PSG opened with 14 straight league wins but failed to retain both of its domestic cup trophies and lost a string of league games near the end.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:05 IST
PSG confirms firing of coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday, paving the way for the expected hiring of Mauricio Pochettino. The confirmation of Tuchel's dismissal came after days of reports that the German would be replaced by Pochettino, the former Tottenham coach. However, PSG did not immediately announce a new hiring.

PSG beat Strasbourg 4-0 on Wednesday but Tuchel was questioned after the game about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1. The German coach reportedly claimed that managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister, such was the level of difficulty, and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final.

In Tuchel's first season, PSG opened with 14 straight league wins but failed to retain both of its domestic cup trophies and lost a string of league games near the end. It was also eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16. Last season, Tuchel bounced back by leading PSG to a domestic treble and the Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Tuchel's side had struggled at times this season with four league defeats. It lost two of the first three games in the Champions League though PSG ended up advancing to the knockout stage by topping its group..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK needs tighter rules to avert new catastropheBritains government needs to bring in tighter lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new strain of coronavirus, a lead...

Allahabad HC seeks report on alleged police thrashing of Etah lawyer

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Etah Chief Judicial Magistrate taking cognisance of an incident of a lawyer in the district being allegedly dragged out of his house and beaten up by the state police. The c...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Zagreb, Croatia - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers six miles, it said. Also Read Croatian ale wins Best in EU awar...

UK plans to ban unhealthy ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ food promos as part of anti-obesity drive

The UK government has set out plans to ban unhealthy promotions on food and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar from April 2022 as part of a wider anti-obesity drive. The new rules, confirmed on Monday, will prohibit retailers from offering m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020