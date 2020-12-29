Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit pulls up Pujara for 'stiff' pose in Ashwin's group photo

The Indian players were in a joyous mood on Tuesday after a commanding win over Australia and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen engaging in a fun banter with opener Rohit Sharma over Cheteshwar Pujara's pose in a group photo.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:01 IST
Rohit pulls up Pujara for 'stiff' pose in Ashwin's group photo
Indian player pose for a picture after the win over Australia. (Photo/ Ravichandran Ashwin Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian players were in a joyous mood on Tuesday after a commanding win over Australia and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen engaging in a fun banter with opener Rohit Sharma over Cheteshwar Pujara's pose in a group photo. After the win, Ashwin took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, and himself. While others posed in a relaxed manner, Pujara stood straight and in an attention position.

Taking a dig, Rohit Sharma commented: "Pujara too stiff." To this, Ashwin replied: "@rohitsharma45 national anthem was playing in his head!!" India secured an eight-wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test and the joy was visible in the way the cricketers pulled each other's leg.

With no Virat Kohli, no Rohit Sharma, no Ishant Sharma, no Mohammad Shami, and the humiliation of getting bundled out for 36 at the Adelaide Oval, it was a brilliant turnaround by India to level the series. The win not only brought India right back in the series, but also took the team a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. Riding on the back of a brilliant partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja on day three, India first dismissed Australia for 200 and then came back to chase the target of 70 in just 15.5 overs on day four. If one session had cost India the first Test, it was again a session -- wherein Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja weathered the storm on day two -- that saw India bag the second game.

However, the win wasn't as easy as it showed on paper. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia the early wickets to ensure the win wouldn't be a cakewalk for the visitors. However, some assured strokeplay from Shubman Gill and Rahane calmed the nerves in the Indian dressing room as the visitors registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's top court rules Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

Turkeys top court on Tuesday ruled that high-profile philanthropist Osman Kavalas detention had not violated his right to liberty and security after he spent more than three years in jail without a conviction.Kavala, 63, was remanded earlie...

Cattle dragged in river waters in Telangana; Inquiry ordered

In an incident of animal cruelty, several heads of cattle were dragged through Krishna river waters in Telangana by some people onboard a coracle reportedly to cut short distance in travelling by road, prompting officials to order an inquir...

CBI files charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex, IOB officials in Rs 300 cr bank fraud case

The CBI Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex Ltd PAL and its director, besides some officials of Indian Overseas Bank IOB in an alleged bank fraud case worth Rs 297.80 crore, officials said. The company which is into manufac...

Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 - TV2

Denmarks government will extend a hard lockdown for two weeks until Jan. 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020