Left Menu
Development News Edition

Questions going into Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal and Vihari?

Whether they want to Rohit to give the team a flying start or anchor the innings in the middle he added.Another former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes both Agarwal and Vihari should be dropped and Rohit should go back to batting in the middle-order with an in-form K L Rahul joining Gill at the top.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:37 IST
Questions going into Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal and Vihari?

The five-bowler strategy worked out perfectly for India in Melbourne but the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has some tough calls to make in the batting department, especially the opening slot, ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney with Rohit Sharma available for selection. His elevation as a Test opener in the home series against South Africa last year was a huge success but lack of match practice and the circumstances in which he has arrived in Australia don't make Rohit a certain starter at the top of the order.

''We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. Also got to see how he feels before we take the call,'' said head coach Ravi Shastri following the memorable eight-wicket win in the second Test on Tuesday. Rohit joined the squad in Melbourne on Wednesday.

With Shubman Gill showing calmness and maturity beyond his age in his debut Test, the team is likely to fit in Rohit either at the expense of Mayank Agarwal at the top or Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order. Agarwal's form has been rather poor in the ongoing series and he has managed to touch double figures just once. He hasn't looked the solid batsman that India discovered here in 2018. But it would nonetheless be a huge call if the team management decides to bench him.

The away series in New Zealand earlier this year would have been Rohit's first real test as an opener but he got injured in the middle of the tour. Considering he is coming back from another injury and his last game was the IPL final on November 10, the challenge Down Under seems to be much tougher, irrespective of his batting position.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad feels dropping either Agarwal, who has struggled so far, and Vihari seems to be the only way to accommodate Rohit. Though Rohit opened for the first time in his tenure, Prasad is not sure if the champion batsman would be wanting to open due to lack of match practice. ''It will be a toss up between Mayank and Vihari. Dropping Mayank will be a tough call since he has scored hundreds and double hundreds over the last 18 months.

''I am still not sure about Rohit opening because he is coming after a long break. Will he prefer to open or bat in the middle order? That is another question,'' Prasad told PTI. ''And what kind of role the team management is expecting from Rohit. That is also a factor. Whether they want to Rohit to give the team a flying start or anchor the innings in the middle?'' he added.

Another former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes both Agarwal and Vihari should be dropped and Rohit should go back to batting in the middle-order with an in-form K L Rahul joining Gill at the top. ''Shubman Gill was very impressive. He is a huge talent. He showed excellent skills and temperament in both the innings. In Agarwal's place, I would put Rahul in and Rohit in place of Vihari,'' said Vengsarkar.

''Rahul has to play as he is your in-form player and has been in Australia for a while. Agarwal is a good player but looks short on confidence. ''I would want Rohit to bat at four or five. Ajinkya Rahane is also back in form, suddenly India looks like a different team,'' he added.

With the series locked 1-1, the game in Sydney would be an indicator whether this Indian team can do an encore of the 2018 series, which it won 2-1. Rohit's entry certainly adds to the team's choices but whether it can help solve the openijng conundrum is something that only time will tell.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China Sinopharm's vaccine has 79% protection rate against COVID-19, says developer

A vaccine developed by a unit of China National Biotec Group CNBG is 79.34 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 and the company has filed an application for regulatory approval in China for its general public use, the developer said...

Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Eibar without Messi

With Lionel Messi nursing his ankle in the stands, Barcelona fell further behind in the Spanish league after ceding its first-ever point to Eibar at Camp Nou. Halftime substitute Ousmane Dembele salvaged Barcelona a 1-1 draw when he scored ...

Harris receives first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on camera

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television as part of efforts to build public trust in the inoculation and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus. Harris and...

Fresh OxygenOS update rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in India, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a fresh OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T users in India and North America NA with the EU region to shortly follow.The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA in India, 11.0.6.7.KB05AA in North...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020