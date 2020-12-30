There's no title race after 15 games: Solskjaer after win over Wolves

Left Menu
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it is too early to talk about his club's chances to claim the Premier League title, stressing that "there is no title race after 15 games."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it is too early to talk about his club's chances to claim the Premier League title, stressing that "there is no title race after 15 games." Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League here on Wednesday. Marcus Rashford struck a goal in second-half stoppage-time to earn United the victory and with this, the club moved to second in the table.

"There's no title race after 15 games. You can lose the chance of being in a race in the first 10 games. But play another 15, get to 30, and then maybe we can start talking about a title race," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "But the belief is there. We go into every game thinking we can win against anyone anywhere. Away we've shown what we're capable of, we are improving at home as well and this result is massive for confidence and attitude," he added.

Having extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches, Manchester United are now just two points behind table-toppers Liverpool. Also, as this was their final match of 2020, the club will be delighted to end the year on a winning note. Manchester United will now take on Aston Villa on January 2.

