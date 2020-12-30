Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

The Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B and close out preliminary round play Thursday night against Sweden.The United States grabbed control with three goals in the second period. Zegras made it 4-0 at 603, and Arthur Kaliyev, Cole Caufield and Matthew Boldy closed out the scoring.CANADA 10, SWITZERLAND 0 Quinton Byfield had two goals and four assists, leading Canada to the victory.

PTI | Edmonton | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:02 IST
Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made 22 saves. The Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B and close out preliminary round play Thursday night against Sweden.

The United States grabbed control with three goals in the second period. Brink made it 1-0 at 5:33 when he collected the rebound off a Brett Berard shot and beat Czech goaltender Lukas Parik. After Zegras scored off a nice cross-ice pass by Henry Thrun, Brink made it 3-0 when he angled a shot past Parik from the top of the crease. The U.S. added four more in the third, including three power-play goals. Zegras made it 4-0 at 6:03, and Arthur Kaliyev, Cole Caufield and Matthew Boldy closed out the scoring.

CANADA 10, SWITZERLAND 0 Quinton Byfield had two goals and four assists, leading Canada to the victory. Jakob Pelletier scored twice for Canada (3-0). Connor McMichael, Dylan Cozens, Philip Tomasino, Ryan Suzuki, Cole Perfetti and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the defending champions.

Canadian goaltender Devon Levi posted 15 saves in the shutout. Swiss goalie Noah Patenaude stopped 42 shots in the loss in his first start of the tournament.

Canada finishes the preliminary round Thursday against Finland in what is expected to be the toughest test yet for the host team. Switzerland (0-3) has mustered one goal in three tournament games.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Australia not to travel to Sydney before January 4: Hockley

The Indian and Australian teams will continue to train in Melbourne for more days and travel to Sydney only three days prior to the third Test beginning at the SCG on January 7. Usually the teams land in Sydney on the eve of the New Year bu...

2020 HR Technology Trends Paving The Way For 2021 And Beyond

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Darwinbox, cloud-based human capital management platform shares 4 defining digital workplace trends from 2020 in their state of HR tech report. In a report that surveyed 180 HR leaders from 145 ...

S.Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's graft trial

The final hearing of a trial that will decide whether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee returns to jail for alleged bribery began in a Seoul court on Wednesday. The heir of one of South Koreas most powerful families was co...

'Southpaw slayer' Ashwin surpasses Muralitharan to add feather to illustrious cap

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has added another feather to his cap as he surpassed Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to become the bowler to dismiss most left-handers in the longest format of the game. Ashwin achieved the feat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020