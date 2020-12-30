Disappointed not to get three points from Aston Villa game: Azpilicueta

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta said the team is disappointed over being unable to secure all three points from the game against Aston Villa. Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in Premier League on Monday. Before this, Chelsea had suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Saturday.

"We needed a reaction after Saturday's performance, but we're disappointed not to get the three points," the club's official website quoted Azpilicueta as saying. "We talked about showing more character because we were very disappointed with the result and the performance [against Arsenal]. We were far from the level this group has shown a few weeks ago. From the first minute, the team competed well. We pushed until the end to get the three points but we couldn't find a way," he added.

Also, the match against Aston Villa was their final match of 2020, with the club set to play their next match on January 3, against Manchester City. Looking ahead, the club captain is hopeful of returning to normality, saying that 2020 was difficult for people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to see the stadium full of fans," the 31-year-old said of his hopes for 2021. "That would be a sign we are going back to normality. Unfortunately, since March it has been difficult for a lot of people. So many jobs are at risk so it is a moment to stay responsible and follow the rules." "People are going through tough periods but we have to try and remain positive. Hopefully, we can get over this being better and I am sure we will enjoy every second more," he added. (ANI)