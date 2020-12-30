Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Warner, Pucovski added to hosts' squad for 3rd Test, Burns released

After a humiliating loss in the second Test against India, Australia has made some changes in their batting line-up to ensure they make a comeback in the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. David Warner and Will Pucovski have been named in Australia's updated Test squad for the remaining two Tests.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:29 IST
David Warner (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After a humiliating loss in the second Test against India, Australia has made some changes in their batting line-up to ensure they make a comeback in the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. David Warner and Will Pucovski have been named in Australia's updated Test squad for the remaining two Tests. Australia opener Joe Burns, who failed to perform, has been released and will return to the Brisbane Heat. Warner, who was ruled out of the Boxing Day Test, is expected to open the innings for the hosts in the coming Test, beginning on January 7.

Australia's updated squad: Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner. National selector Trevor Hohns, in a statement, said: "David Warner, Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott will rejoin the squad in Melbourne tomorrow evening in preparation for the Sydney Test. David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match. Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection.""Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment. Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat. Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of," he added. Cricket Australia, in an official release, said the team will train in Melbourne on January 2 and 3 before moving to Sydney on January 4. (ANI)

