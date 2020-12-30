Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Barty to partner American Brady for Australian Open doubles

World number four Kenin has changed her doubles partner for the 2021 edition of the Australian Open and will play with Swiss world number 12 Belinda Bencic. Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova, who lost the 2020 final, are the top-ranked women's duo for the Grand Slam, which has been delayed by three weeks due to Australia's strict border rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 and will start on Feb. 8.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:03 IST
Tennis-Barty to partner American Brady for Australian Open doubles

Women's world number one Ash Barty will partner U.S. Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady of the United States in doubles at the 2021 Australian Open in a high-profile pairing between top singles players, organisers said on Wednesday. Australian Barty played with now-retired German Julia Georges in this year's tournament in Melbourne where they lost in the second round to eventual winners Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

Crowd favourite Barty's singles run in this year's tournament ended in the semi-finals with a defeat to American Sofia Kenin, who went on to win her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne. World number four Kenin has changed her doubles partner for the 2021 edition of the Australian Open and will play with Swiss world number 12 Belinda Bencic.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova, who lost the 2020 final, are the top-ranked women's duo for the Grand Slam, which has been delayed by three weeks due to Australia's strict border rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 and will start on Feb. 8. American Rajeev Ram and Joe Sailsbury of Britain will return to defend their men's doubles title with the field headlined by the top-ranked Colombian duo of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, who won the Wimbledon and U.S. Open trophies last year.

Britain's seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray has also reunited with his former partner Bruno Soares after splitting last year and will look to replicate their 2016 success when they won the Australian and U.S. Open titles.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM. . MDS4 KL-CHURCH-MEMORANDUM Church dispute Jacobite faction submits mass memorandum to Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has submitted...

Cong leader, nephew shot dead in UP's Chitrakoot

A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by their neighbour in Prasiddhpur village here, police said on Wednesday. Pahadi police station SHO Shravan Kumar Singh has been suspended on charges of laxity following the do...

Kalpataru Power shares gain over 3 pc on bagging orders worth Rs 900 crore

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL on Wednesday gained over 3 per cent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 900 crore in the domestic and overseas markets. The stock jumped 3.36 per cent to close at Rs 318.30 on the BS...

Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases

Thailand has reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 241 local transmissions, as the country grapples with an intensifying outbreak of the virus. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020