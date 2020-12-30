Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan coach happy to end 2020 at top of table

Both Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a goalless draw in the penultimate Indian Super League (ISL) match of 2020 but coach Antonio Lopez Habas was not pleased with the result even though his side was at the receiving end for the large part of the encounter.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:11 IST
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan coach happy to end 2020 at top of table
ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Both Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a goalless draw in the penultimate Indian Super League (ISL) match of 2020 but coach Antonio Lopez Habas was not pleased with the result even though his side was at the receiving end for the large part of the encounter. Chennaiyin had multiple chances to put the game to bed, but a brilliant display from ATKMB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja prevented them from finding a goal.

Habas expressed disappointment and said it was not a good match for the Kolkata-based club but the Spanish coach was happy to finish the year on top of the table. "I am disappointed because if it is not possible to win, then we should have lost. It was not a good match," Habas said during the post-match presentation.

"But with this draw, ATK Mohun Bagan are first in the league in the second last match of the year so that is good," he added. ATK Mohun Bagan allowed seven shots on target and would have conceded quite a few goals if not for Bhattacharja.

Habas assessed his team's performance on the night and said during the match there were too many fouls against his side, which hampered their course of play. "We lost too many balls by clearances. Moreover, there were too many fouls against us which stopped our progress and made it difficult to play," the coach said.

ATK Mohun Bagan will now lock horns with Northeast united FC on January 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman tea estate worker dies in elephant attack

A 56-year-old woman estateworker was trampled to death by an elephant in Valparai in thedistrict on Wednesday,police saidThe elephant, which strayed into Nalakathu teaestate, chased three women workers this afternoon, they saidWhile two man...

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM. . MDS4 KL-CHURCH-MEMORANDUM Church dispute Jacobite faction submits mass memorandum to Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has submitted...

Cong leader, nephew shot dead in UP's Chitrakoot

A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by their neighbour in Prasiddhpur village here, police said on Wednesday. Pahadi police station SHO Shravan Kumar Singh has been suspended on charges of laxity following the do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020