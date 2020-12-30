Left Menu
Soccer-Barcelona's Coutinho to undergo knee surgery, says club

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to undergo knee surgery after sustaining an injury during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Eibar, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to undergo knee surgery after sustaining an injury during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Eibar, the Spanish club said on Wednesday. Coutinho, 28, started the game on the bench and came on in the second half but limped off the pitch during stoppage time as Barcelona finished the game with 10 men having made all their substitutions.

"The tests carried out on the first team player Philippe Coutinho have shown that the midfielder has an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee," the club said in a statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/noticias/1960194/comunicado-medico-de-philippe-coutinho. "Treatment will necessitate arthroscopic surgery which will take place in the coming days."

The club did not give a timeframe on his return. Coutinho, who returned to Barca this season after a successful loan spell with Bayern Munich, has three goals and two assists in all competitions. He joins a growing injury list which already includes Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona have endured a torrid start to their La Liga campaign and sit sixth in the La Liga standings on 25 points from 15 games, seven behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.

