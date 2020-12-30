The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW Australia's batting line-up doesn't look settled, full marks to Indian bowlers: Tendulkar By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has played against some of the finest Australian teams in his time but when he looks at their current batting line-up, he feels it is ''less settled'' with some ''playing for their spots''.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATION Questions going into Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal and Vihari? By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The five-bowler strategy worked out perfectly for India in Melbourne but the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has some tough calls to make in the batting department, especially the opening slot, ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney with Rohit Sharma available for selection. SPO-YEAR-CRICKET COVID & CRICKET: Melbourne Magic in morbid year By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) An epic Test win after an all-time low was the only silver lining in a year when Indian cricket swung between hope and despair trying to accept the new normal and coming to terms with a life without Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT Rohit joins upbeat Indian team in Melbourne Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Star batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday joined the Indian team here after completing his two-week quarantine in Sydney, bolstering the tourists who are on a high after scripting an incredible comeback in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. SPO-CRI-IND-CUMMINS Not surprised that India came hard in Melbourne Test: Cummins Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Not surprised with Indian team's retaliatory act in the second Test, Australian speedster Pat Cummins says they will assess the fight put up by the visitors and be ready for combat when the third Test begins in Sydney from January 7.

SPO-CRI-AUS-CUMMINS Absolutely no stress: Cummins backs top Aussie batsmen to come good Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) The Australian team is not fretting over the lack of form of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne as they are ''massive run scorers'' and would come good in the remaining two Tests against India, pace spearhead Pat Cummins said on Wednesday. SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM Indian women's hockey team to resume international competition with tour of Argentina in January New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Indian hockey will hit the restart button and begin the Olympic preparations when the women's team travels to Argentina next week for its first tour in nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted all competitions around the world.

SPO-CRI-IND-HOCKLEY India and Australia not to travel to Sydney before January 4: Hockley Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) The Indian and Australian teams will continue to train in Melbourne for few more days and travel to Sydney only three days prior to the third Test beginning at the SCG on January 7. SPO-CRI-AUS-SQUAD Australia drop Joe Burns, bring back Warner in fold along with Pucovski Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Australia on Wednesday brought back David Warner and Will Pucovski to bolster their under-fire batting line-up for the remainder of the Test series against India and dropped struggling opener Joe Burns.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WTC-RANKINGS India retain second spot in ICC WTC rankings Dubai, Dec 30 (PTI) India kept themselves in contention of competing in the final of the ICC World Test Championship next year after winning the Melbourne Test that helped them retain their second spot in the updated points table, released on Wednesday. SPO-KL-CRI-SREESANTH Sreesanth in Kerala probables list of players for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament Kochi, Dec 30 (PTI) Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala list of players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing SPO-CRI-GILCHRIST Gilchrist expects Warner to play in Sydney but unsure about Pucovski debut Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist is confident that David Warner will compete in the Sydney Test but is not sure if Will Pucovski would make his debut in the third match against India, starting January 7.

SPO-CRI-NZ-WILLIAMSON-WTC Williamson likens spot in WTC final to ''carrot'' after dramatic win against Pakistan Mount Maunganui, Dec 30 (PTI) A spot in the World Test Championship final is like that ''carrot in mind'' which keeps pushing teams to give their best, said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after his side beat Pakistan in the first Test, here on Wednesday. SPO-BAD-DRAWS Sindhu gets favourable draw, tough outing for Saina as international competition returns in Thailand New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu has been handed relatively an easy draw but tough outings await Saina Nehwal as the Indian duo returns to international competition in Thailand, nearly 10 months after COVID-19 pandemic halted all tournaments globally. SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-MAHARASHTRA Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tripathi to lead Maharashtra; Kedar, Ruturaj in squad Pune, Dec 30 (PTI) Flamboyant batsman Rahul Tripathi will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month.