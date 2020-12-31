Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 17th round of Premier League fixtures from Jan. 1-4. (All times in GMT): Jan. 1, Friday

Everton v West Ham United (1730) * Everton are unbeaten in their last four meetings with West Ham in all competitions (W3 D1).

* Everton last lost to West Ham at home in the Premier League in Sept. 2018, with the London club beating them 3-1. * West Ham have lost three of their previous five Premier League games at Everton (W2).

Manchester United v Aston Villa (2000) * United are on a nine-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

* United are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games against Villa (W11 D4). * Villa last defeated United in the Premier League in Dec. 2009, beating them 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Jan. 2, Saturday Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (1230)

* This is the first meeting between Spurs and Leeds since Jan. 2013, when the north London club lost 2-1 at Leeds in the FA Cup. * The last Premier League game between the two sides took place in Jan. 2004, where Spurs secured a 1-0 win at Leeds.

* Spurs have won three of their last five games against Leeds in all competitions (L1 D1). Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (1500)

* Palace are on a five-game winless run in the Premier League. * Palace have lost both their Premier League games against Sheffield United. They last defeated Sheffield United in Feb. 2011 in the second-tier Championship, winning 1-0 at home.

* The Blades have two points from 16 Premier League games this season, which is the worst ever start to a top-flight season in English football. Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730)

* Each of the last three Premier League meetings between the two sides have ended in a draw. * Brighton last won against Wolves in the Premier League in Oct. 2018, beating them 1-0 at home.

* Wolves last won at Brighton in Jan. 2016, beating them 1-0 in the second-tier Championship. West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (2000)

* West Brom are on a six-game winless run in the Premier League. * West Brom last defeated Arsenal in the Premier League in March 2017, winning 3-1 at home.

* Arsenal have won three of their last five Premier League games against West Brom (L1 D1). Jan. 3, Sunday

Burnley v Fulham (1200) * Burnley have won three of their last five games against Fulham in all competitions (L2).

* Fulham last defeated Burnley in the Premier League in Aug. 2018, winning 4-2 at home. * Fulham are without a win in five Premier League games.

Newcastle United v Leicester City (1415) * Newcastle have lost four of their last five games against Leicester in all competitions (W1), conceding 11 goals in total in those games.

* Newcastle last defeated Leicester in the Premier League in April 2019, winning 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. * Leicester have won each of their last five games in all competitions at Newcastle.

Chelsea v Manchester City (1630) * Chelsea have lost three of their last five games against City in all competitions (W2).

* City have lost three of their previous five Premier League games at Chelsea (W2). * Chelsea are without a win in their last two Premier League games, while City are looking for their third successive league win.

Jan. 4, Monday Southampton v Liverpool (2000)

* Southampton have lost six of their last 10 games against Liverpool in all competitions (W2 D2). * Southampton last won at home to Liverpool in the Premier League in March 2016, beating them 3-2.

* Liverpool have won three of their last five Premier League games at Southampton (L1 D1). (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)