Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland beats Slovakia 6-0 to set up showdown with Canada

Samuel Helenius scored twice, Kari Piiroinen made 12 saves and Finland beat Slovakia 6-0 to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior hockey championship. The United States will finish Group B play Thursday night against Sweden.

PTI | Edmonton | Updated: 31-12-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 10:43 IST
Finland beats Slovakia 6-0 to set up showdown with Canada

Samuel Helenius scored twice, Kari Piiroinen made 12 saves and Finland beat Slovakia 6-0 to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior hockey championship. Finland set up a showdown with defending champion Canada, also 3-0, on Thursday night for first place in Group A. Germany and Slovakia also reached the quarterfinals from the group, with Switzerland dropping out.

Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell also scored for Finland. Germany beat Switzerland 5-4 to advance to the playoff round for the first time. John Peterka and Tim Stutzle had hands in all five goals, with Peterka having a hat trick and two assists and Stutzle two goals and three assists.

Later, Sweden faced Russia in Group B. The United States will finish Group B play Thursday night against Sweden.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Covid-19 strain could have entered India prior to December, says AIIMS Director

By Sanjay With India confirming at least 20 cases of the new UK strain of Covid-19, All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that it is a possibility that the new mutation could have been present in...

Johnson says UK at 'critical moment' as single-day rise to COVID-19 deaths nears 1,000

London UK, December 31 ANISputnik The United Kingdom is at a critical moment in the fight against COVID-19 as the single-day rise to the countrys death toll neared 1,000 on Wednesday, the largest increase since April, Prime Minister Boris J...

Cinema halls, theatres to reopen in Odisha with 50 pc capacity from Jan 1

Odisha government on Wednesday issued guidelines for unlock-eight phase, under which cinema halls and theatres in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from January 1, 2021, following the standard operating procedures ...

US commission on religious freedom backs enactment of Tibet Policy, Support Act

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom USCIRF on Wednesday commended Donald Trump administration for signing the Tibetan Policy and Support Act. The USCIRF said in a statement that this law establishes an official U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020