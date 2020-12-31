Important for Liverpool to get a few three-pointers, says Milner

After the team's second consecutive draw, Liverpool's James Milner said it is important for the club to "kick on now and try to get a few three-pointers". The Reds played out a goalless stalemate with Newcastle United in the Premier League match at St. James' Park, where home goalkeeper Karl Darlow made key saves, most notably to deny Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. In the previous match, Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

"We've dropped points, everyone seems to be dropping points. (Manchester) United have had a good run and they're probably the only team who are putting a run together. It's important that we need to kick on now and try to get a few three-pointers. But the world is in a very strange place at the moment and it's the same in football," the club's official website quoted Milner as saying. "Everybody's lives are upside down, it's tough mentally for everybody and it's the same in football. Hopefully we can get out of this the other side and it's the same with football -- we just need to keep plugging away. It is different, it's different times and that time where you maybe need the crowd to give you that lift and get it over the line. That might've happened on another day. But it's where we are and we need to keep working hard," he added.

This was the club's final match of 2020, meaning Liverpool head into 2021 with a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Commenting on what restricted them from securing a win, Milner said: "We created enough chances, [were] solid at the back, any balls that popped out we were winning. But a mixture of good goalkeeping, defending, a bit of bad luck and maybe not taking our chances well enough was the difference."

Liverpool will now take on Southampton on January 5. (ANI)