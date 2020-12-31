Soccer-Japan's Honda brings disappointing Botafogo spell to an end
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:44 IST
Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda has apologised to fans after ending an underwhelming spell at Brazilian club Botafogo and said he accepted the criticism levelled at him for his disappointing performances. Honda, who has played for CSKA Moscow and AC Milan in a globetrotting career, arrived from Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a reported 11-month deal in January.
The 34-year-old was greeted by thousands of fans at the Rio airport on his arrival but failed to live up to expectations, netting just three times in 27 games. He departs with Botafogo second-last in the Brazilian Serie A standings and in danger of being relegated. "As you know, I am leaving Botafogo," Honda wrote on Twitter. "I accepted all your criticism that I could not bring results. Criticism is natural and I am not giving excuses. I have also been disappointed and I am sorry.
"I am very grateful for everything you have done, it was a great experience and I never saw and felt anything this big with the fans at the airport and the stadium when I arrived. I made this decision for personal and professional reasons." Portuguese media have linked Honda, who was capped 98 times by Japan and competed in three World Cups, with a return to Europe.
