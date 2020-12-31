Ind vs Aus: 'Engine' Rohit getting started with eye on third Test
India opener Rohit Sharma, who joined his teammates after completing his 14-day quarantine period on Wednesday, is sweating it out and training hard with an eye on the third Test against Australia.ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:47 IST
India opener Rohit Sharma, who joined his teammates after completing his 14-day quarantine period on Wednesday, is sweating it out and training hard with an eye on the third Test against Australia. Rohit, who had injured his hamstring during the Indian Premier League in UAE, is gearing up for the third Test slated to be played in Sydney from January 7.
The limited-overs deputy was on Thursday seen redefining agility on the field as he took one-handed catches at training. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a glimpse from Rohit's practice on Thursday. "The engine is just getting started and here is a quick glimpse of what lies ahead #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," BCCI tweeted.
Earlier, ANI had reported that the Indian opener Rohit would fly from Sydney on Wednesday (December 30) and join the rest of the team in Melbourne. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had also made his excitement known after the win at MCG.
"We are excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he's waiting to join the team," Rahane had said. Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that the third Test between Australia and India will remain at the Sydney Cricket Ground as scheduled.
India levelled the four-match series on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the win also ensured the visitors moved a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. (ANI)
