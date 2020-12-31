Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB Awards 2020: Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi nominated in three categories each

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday unveiled nominations for the PCB Awards 2020, the results of which will be announced on their digital platforms on Friday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:00 IST
PCB Awards 2020: Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi nominated in three categories each
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday unveiled nominations for the PCB Awards 2020, the results of which will be announced on their digital platforms on Friday."The short-lists for 12 categories, including ten individual categories, have been finalised by an independent panel comprising highly respected and distinguished cricket personalities," PCB said in a release. "In short-listing the nominees, the independent jury did not limit itself to just player performances, but also took into account various other factors, such as the opponent, impact, value and contribution of the players in the matches and/or during the period under consideration," it added.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, T20I specialist Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have been short-listed in three categories each, while Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah and Shan Masood have been nominated in two categories each. Both Babar and Shaheen feature in the White-Ball Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories, while Hafeez has been short-listed in the Individual Performance of the Year, White-Ball Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories.

Haris Rauf has made his way to the Men's Emerging International Cricketer and White-Ball Cricketer of the Year categories and Rizwan has been included in the Test and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories. Naseem is contending for the Men's Emerging International and Individual Performance of the Year categories, while Shan competes for the Individual Performance and Test Cricketer of the Year categories. Apart from Hafeez, Naseem, Shan and Fawad Alam have been short-listed as well. Fawad has been included for his 102 in the first Test against New Zealand which finished in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

The four nominees for the Domestic Cricketer of the Year are Hasan Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel and Zahid Mahmood. Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Rohail Nazir and Qasim Akram have been short-listed in the Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year category. Players born on or after August 1, 1999 and yet to make international debut for Pakistan in the 15-month period from September 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020 were considered for this category.

There are two women's individual award categories despite limited cricket. For the Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi and Syeda Aroob Shah have been short-listed, while Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali have been nominated for the Women's Cricketer of the Year award. Spirit of Cricket Award and Corporate Achievement of the Year nomination were also decided by the independent jury, whereas the four umpires shortlisted on the recommendation of the match referees and six First XI Cricket Association captains are Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Ghaffar Kazmi and Shozab Raza. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Broadcaster: Boris Johnson''s father seeks French citizenship

As Britain prepares to split from the European Union, the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be seeking closer ties with the bloc by applying for French citizenship. Stanley Johnson told broadcaster RTL on Thursday that he wa...

Amazon gets into the podcast business - (A)

Amazon is jumping into the podcast business. The online shopping giant is buying Wondery, a 4-year-old producer of popular true crime podcasts such as Dr. Death and Dirty John, which was later turned into a TV series.An explosion of new pod...

Over Rs 70,000 cr economic loss in Q3 due to farmers' agitation: PHDCCI

The farmers agitation against new agri laws will lead to economic loss of over Rs 70,000 crore in the December quarter owing to supply chain disruptions, particularly in Punjab, Haryana and border areas of Delhi, the PHD Chamber of Commerce...

3 of gang that stole valuables from cars in Delhi-NCR held, foreign currencies seized: Noida Police

With the arrest of three suspects, the Noida Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang that broke into cars across the Delhi-National Capital Region and stole valuable items. The police also recovered foreign currencies, including bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020