Soccer-Leko named as Pereira replacement at Shanghai SIPG

Former Royal Antwerp coach Ivan Leko has been named the new head coach of former Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG. The club made the announcement on social media on Friday, with the Croatian replacing CSL-winning coach Vitor Pereira at the helm.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 08:04 IST
Former Royal Antwerp coach Ivan Leko has been named the new head coach of former Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG.

The club made the announcement on social media on Friday, with the Croatian replacing CSL-winning coach Vitor Pereira at the helm. Leko previously won the Belgian league title with Club Brugge in 2018 before joining Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates for a seven-month stint in 2019.

The 42-year-old had been head coach at Antwerp until the club announced his resignation on Wednesday. Leko takes charge of an SIPG side that finished fourth in last year’s Chinese Super League, two years after winning the title for the first time in the club’s history under Pereira.

The former midfielder takes over a squad that features ex-Chelsea star Oscar as well as former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic.

