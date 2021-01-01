Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sociedad beats Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run

Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby to end its winless run and strengthen its hold on third place in the Spanish league.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 01-01-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 09:21 IST
Sociedad beats Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run

Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby to end its winless run and strengthen its hold on third place in the Spanish league. Cristian ''Portu'' Portugués scored the game's only goal in the fifth minute after Mikel Merino played Mikel Oyarzabal clear on the flank, where he squared the ball for Portu to knock home.

The victory came after a difficult December in which Sociedad had drawn three games before losing another three in a row prior to its visit to Bilbao. The three points moved it to within four points of second-place Real Madrid and six points from leader Atlético Madrid. Sociedad has played three more matches than Atlético, and one more than Madrid. ''After those defeats, we wanted to turn this around and win the derby for our fans so they could celebrate New Year’s Eve in style,'' Portu said.

The forward also took a moment to remember the supporters who had suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. ''It has been a good year as far as results for the team, but we want to think about our fans who could not be here (in the stadium) to share it with us and those fans or their loved ones who are no longer with us,'' Portu said.

Bilbao's erratic season continued after a poor attacking performance that never seriously threatened Sociedad's goal. The hosts were left in 12th place. 10 MEN, 1 POINT Osasuna earned a 1-1 draw with Alavés despite playing with 10 men from the eighth minute. Osasuna lost goalkeeper Ruben Martínez to a direct red when he fouled Deyverson, who had only the 'keeper to beat.

Roberto Torres put Osasuna ahead in the 67th. Alavés striker Lucas Pérez converted a penalty in the 75th to split the points. AP KHS KHS KHS.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Escorts tractor sales jump 88 pc to 7,733 units in Dec

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,733 units in December 2020. The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at ...

4 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,945

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,945 on Friday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.Six more people have re...

Reliance Infra completes sale of Delhi-Agra toll road to Cube Highways for Rs 3,600 cr

Reliance Infra on Friday announced completion of sale of its Delhi-Agra DA toll road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure for Rs 3,600 crore. In a regulatory filing, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said it has completed the sale of its 100 per c...

Damage to mobile towers: Punjab governor to summon CS, DGP

Taking a note of damage to over 1,600 mobile towers during farmers protest against the Centres laws, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday decided to summon the states chief secretary and director general of police DGP to seek a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021