Liverpool defender Matip out 3 weeks with muscle injury

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 01-01-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 09:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp expects defender Joel Matip to miss the Premier League leader's next three matches because of an adductor strain. The Cameroon player will likely be out of action for about three weeks after straining a muscle during Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, Klopp said late Wednesday.

The center-back sat out Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Newcastle United, with Nathaniel Phillips starting in his place. ''The normal stuff with these kind of injuries, (he will be out for) around about three weeks,'' Klopp said in his post-game press conference.

Liverpool has now won only two of eight league away games this season but still tops the table. Matip's absence is a tough blow for the Reds, who were already without injured defender Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool travels to Southampton on Monday in the Premier League then plays at Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Jan. 8. Matip is also expected to miss the clash with bitter rival and second-placed Manchester United at Anfield on January 17.

