Sports News Roundup: Falcons working virtually after positive COVID-19 test; NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Wall's debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons working virtually after positive COVID-19 test

The Atlanta Falcons were working from home Thursday morning after a positive COVID-19 test. "The organization was informed of one positive COVID-19 test from a member of the Atlanta Falcons," the team said in a statement. "Contact tracing protocols have commenced and at this time the team has stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations conducted virtually on Thursday."

NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Wall's debut

James Harden shook off a sluggish shooting start and took control late, leading the host Houston Rockets to a 122-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Harden finished with 33 points and eight assists, and he had a hand in the final 18 points for the Rockets, who won for the first time this season.

Tennis-Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open citing COVID-19 concerns

Andy Murray has pulled out of the season-opening Delray Beach Open in Florida next week to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 ahead of the Australian Open in February. Murray, who missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, accepted a wildcard for the Jan. 7-13 ATP 250 tournament last week.

Browns cancel practice after positive COVID-19 tests

The Cleveland Browns' preparations for their pivotal regular-season finale took another hit as the team said they would not practice on Thursday after two more players tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns, who can clinch their first playoff berth in 17 years with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, said they would instead work remotely for the rest of the day and hope to reopen on Friday. Spurs' Hammon makes NBA history as first woman to lead team

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon made history on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to take charge of an NBA team when she took over after head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected. Popovich received two technical fouls with 3:56 left in the second quarter of the Spurs' eventual 121-107 defeat to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Report: NBA to require contact-tracing sensors

The NBA is planning to beef up its ability to track the contacts of players and some team staff members as the league continues to fight its battle with the coronavirus. ESPN reported Thursday that the NBA is expected to require players and others in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 groups to wear the Kinexon SafeZone contact sensor devices while they are taking part in all team activities, except for games, beginning Jan. 7. Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was awarded a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list published on Wednesday. The 35-year-old this year became the most successful F1 driver of all time after equalling Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven titles and beating the German's 91 race wins. LeBron extends double-digit scoring streak to 1,000 games

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday in style on Wednesday by extending his streak of scoring 10 points or more to 1,000 straight games. James passed Michael Jordan for the record back in 2018, when he recorded his 867th straight game with 10-plus points. Top 25 roundup: No. 7 Tennessee routs No. 12 Missouri

Santiago Vescovi led a balanced offense with 15 points as No. 7 Tennessee rolled to a 73-53 victory over No. 12 Missouri on Wednesday in Columbia, Mo. The Volunteers (7-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from start to finish in the league opener for both teams. Yves Pons scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds, made two steals and blocked four shots for Tennessee. Pons, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, has 84 blocked shots in his past 38 games. Rallying-Dakar racers ready for Saudi desert after COVID quarantine

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble' this weekend. All participants in the gruelling event, which starts in Jeddah on Sunday and ends in the Red Sea port on Jan. 15, have had to quarantine for COVID-19 after arriving on charter flights.