NFL-Browns cleared to practice after no new positive COVID-19 results

The Cleveland Browns said they have been given the green light by the NFL to return to practice on Friday ahead of their pivotal regular-season finale after having no new positive COVID-19 test results. The Browns, who can clinch their first playoff berth in 17 years with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, shut down their practice facility on Thursday and for part of Wednesday after a number of positive results.

"After our latest round of testing produced zero positive results, we have received approval from the NFL to conduct a practice this afternoon," the Browns posted on their Twitter account. The Browns were without their top four receivers for last Sunday's game as they were all placed on the reserve COVID-19 list since they were considered high-risk close contacts with another player who tested positive.

The four receivers have since been activated but cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith were added to the team's COVID-19 list on Thursday.

