Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Browns COVID-19 positives are potential final hurdle for NFL regular season

The 10-5 Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot going into their Sunday game against divisional rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have clinched their playoff berth after winning the AFC North title. But the positive tests within the Cleveland organization, which said it was cleared to reopen the facility later on Wednesday, could pose a Week 17 challenge for the league, with little scope to reschedule the game if the COVID-19 positives force a delay in the final week of the regular competition.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 03:09 IST
NFL-Browns COVID-19 positives are potential final hurdle for NFL regular season

The Cleveland Browns shut down their training and practice facility on Wednesday after a player and a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, posing a potential final hurdle for the NFL as it closes out its regular season. The 10-5 Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot going into their Sunday game against divisional rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have clinched their playoff berth after winning the AFC North title.

But the positive tests within the Cleveland organization, which said it was cleared to reopen the facility later on Wednesday, could pose a Week 17 challenge for the league, with little scope to reschedule the game if the COVID-19 positives force a delay in the final week of the regular competition. League officials insisted on Wednesday that there was no evidence of transmission within the Browns facility and that the COVID-19 positives were the likely result of community exposure.

"To date, we don’t see any connection among the recent positive cases with the Browns," said NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills. "But obviously we’re going to continue to work through that, continue to monitor test results on a day-to-day basis."

Dawn Aponte, the NFL's chief football administrative officer, said the league was continuing contact tracing but was moving forward with plans to play on schedule. "We try to remain flexible and adaptable as we go through this," said Aponte. "Everything remains on the table and as we continue to get the information, we’ll assess it and address it."

The NFL has seen numerous game delays due to COVID-19 positives but no outright cancellations, as it repeatedly ratcheted up its safety protocols - and handed down hefty fines for noncompliance. The novel coronavirus has spread rapidly across the United States, with more than 19 million infections and over 330,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Browns, who have not made a playoff appearance since 2002, placed a handful of players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list in the last week, including rookie tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo. The Reserve/COVID-19 list includes players who have tested positive or have had a close contact with an infected person.

The Browns were without some of their top talent at wide receiver due to COVID-19 in their 23-16 loss to the New York Jets in Week 16. "We're all prepared to adapt as necessary and really just take this thing day by day," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Capitals sign Slovak defenseman Chara to one-year deal

Long-time Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has agreed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, the NHL team said on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Slovak defenseman, who in 2011 became the second European-born captain to win the Stanl...

Brazil, under mounting pressure, eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil will soon weigh emergency-use approval for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after Britain gave the green light on Wednesday, as the South American country was forced into making regulatory concessions to speed up its lagging immunizatio...

McConnell rules out $2,000 checks as Republican tensions with Trump rise

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday ruled out a vote on a bill to raise coronavirus relief checks to 2,000 from 600, likely killing the effort pushed by President Donald Trump. McConnell said on the Senate floor that ...

FACTBOX-Argentina approves abortion but what are the laws globally?

Corrects typo in 8th bullet point By Emma BathaLONDON, Dec 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion on Wednesday, permitting terminations up to 14 weeks, a triumph for wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020