Left Menu
Development News Edition

Natarajan bowling back-to-back overs in a Test, I am not 100 per cent sure: Warner

Australia opener and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner praised T Natarajan after the left-arm seamer was named in India's Test squad for the remaining two games.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:42 IST
Natarajan bowling back-to-back overs in a Test, I am not 100 per cent sure: Warner
India pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ T Natarajan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia opener and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner praised T Natarajan after the left-arm seamer was named in India's Test squad for the remaining two games. Natarajan, who became famous for his lethal yorkers in the death overs in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, played under the leadership of Warner.

Warner said the fact that Natarajan came as a net bowler for India and then got into the squad, that too after missing the birth of his first child is a great achievement for him. "It's a great reward for Nattu (Natarajan). The fact he came over here and missed the birth of his child. To be a net bowler and then be injected into the actual squad is a great achievement for him," said Warner while replying to a query from ANI.

"So congratulations to him, he is a very very good bowler obviously I got to see that as I captained him in the IPL. I wish him all the best and if he does get the opportunity we know he is comfortable he knows what he has to do," he added. Earlier in December 2020, Natrajan made his debut in both T20I and ODIs and hogged the limelight after his match-winning spells.

The SRH skipper, however, has no idea how Natarajan will fair in the longest format of the game which requires bowling long continuous spells. "I am not too sure, you all must be knowing about his Ranji trophy stats and how he delivers day in day out. I know he has the line and length to do that and the capabilities delivering that but yaa obviously back-to-back overs in a Test I am not 100 per cent sure," said Warner

"I know a fair a bit of Siraj, given his debut and how he went probably Nattu too will be able to do the same," he added. Natarajan was added to the Test squad for the remaining two Test matches against Australia on Friday. The left-arm pacer has replaced Umesh Yadav, who sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav's replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami's replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries," the BCCI said in an official statement on Friday. Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wardwizard Group Expands it’s presence in Eastern India

Wardwizard Innovation Mobility Ltd BSE 538970 announces its expansion in eastern geography of India. With the brand Joy E bikes Vyom Innovations already recognised successful in western parts of India, it was a matter of time to announce...

So far, over 50 farmers have been ''martyred'' during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference.

So far, over 50 farmers have been martyred during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference....

SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but on Saturday the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Extending New Year wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old s...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021