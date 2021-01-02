Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: 'Indian players followed protocols while visiting restaurant in Melbourne'

A casual visit to a restaurant on Friday by India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Navdeep Saini has been blown out of proportion after suggestions were made to check if it was a case of a possible bio-bubble breach. But the Indian team is clear that it was a simple case of following all protocols and there was no reason to worry.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:43 IST
Ind vs Aus: 'Indian players followed protocols while visiting restaurant in Melbourne'
The Indian players are training in Melbourne for the third Test.. Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose A casual visit to a restaurant on Friday by India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Navdeep Saini has been blown out of proportion after suggestions were made to check if it was a case of a possible bio-bubble breach. But the Indian team is clear that it was a simple case of following all protocols and there was no reason to worry.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the team said that the players had followed all safety protocols and there was no need for any investigation as the fan had himself done a U-turn and said that there was no physical contact after initially claiming that Pant had hugged him. "The boys had just gone out to a restaurant to get some food. They followed all the necessary protocols and their temperature was checked and proper sanitization was done before they sat on the table. There is no need to make an issue out of this. As for the whole question of a fan being hugged by Pant, the fan has himself confessed that he had said that out of excitement," the source pointed.

The Indian and Australian team is currently in Melbourne as they are training for the third Test of the series which is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. The two teams will head to Sydney on Monday. Earlier, a fan in a series of tweets claimed that he had paid the bill of the Indian players at the restaurant. He also said that he ordered extra food so could he watch the players eating in the restaurant. He went on to add that he had been hugged by Pant.

But on Saturday, he pushed out a clarification saying: "Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru J Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph (sic)." While rest of the players were already in the Indian camp, Rohit joined his teammates after completing his 14-day quarantine period on Wednesday.

After a horrendous show in the first Test which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings, India staged an epic turnaround in regular skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami's absence to clinch the Boxing Day Test on December 28. The two teams will now go into the Pink Test in SCG with the series level at 1-1. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Same brain region operates loss and return of consciousness: Study

A study published in the journal JNeurosci claims that the loss and return of consciousness including both sleep and anaesthesia are propelled by the same network of brain regions. The biological basis of consciousness has confounded scient...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...

Wardwizard Group Expands it’s presence in Eastern India

Wardwizard Innovation Mobility Ltd BSE 538970 announces its expansion in eastern geography of India. With the brand Joy E bikes Vyom Innovations already recognised successful in western parts of India, it was a matter of time to announce...

So far, over 50 farmers have been ''martyred'' during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference.

So far, over 50 farmers have been martyred during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021