Krunal, Hooda in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The bowling attack is led by left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala and comprises 30-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler Bhargav Bhatt alongside relatively new faces.The association also named Prabhakar Bairgond as its head coach after Dav Whatmore, who was initially appointed, was not able to take up the assignment.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:50 IST
Krunal, Hooda in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

All-rounders Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have been named in the 22-member Baroda squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, starting January 10. The Baroda Cricket Association announced the squad on its website.

Apart from the pair, seasoned opener Kedar Devdhar and right-handed batsman Vishnu Solanki have also been included in the squad. The bowling attack is led by left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala and comprises 30-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler Bhargav Bhatt alongside relatively new faces.

The association also named Prabhakar Bairgond as its head coach after Dav Whatmore, who was initially appointed, was not able to take up the assignment. Baroda is placed in Elite Group C along with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and they will play their matches at home.

Squad: Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar. Head Coach: Prabhakar Bairgond.

