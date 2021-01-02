Left Menu
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 14:14 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty. "Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger," the source said.

The BCCI president had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya. Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation. "Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor. (ANI)

