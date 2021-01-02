You will be missed: RCB thanks Steyn for memories

Left Menu
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday said they will miss the services of South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who informed that he will not be featuring in the 14th edition of the league.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:53 IST
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday said they will miss the services of South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who informed that he will not be featuring in the 14th edition of the league. Taking to Twitter the Bengaluru-based side wrote:"You will be missed, Dale Steyn! Thank you for the memories and keep rooting for us."

Steyn cleared the air on his retirement and said he is taking some time off from cricket and is not calling it quits. "Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I'm not retired," Steyn tweeted.

Speedster Steyn, who retired from red-ball cricket last season as the country's all-time leading wicket-taker with 439 strikes, was named in the ICC's Test Team of the Decade. The 37-year-old bowler has scalped 97 wickets from 95 matches in the IPL. Steyn has an economy rate of 6.91 and has an average of 25.85. In the 13th edition of the IPL, the South African bowler played three games and was able to get only a wicket.

RCB finished fourth on the points table in the 13th edition of IPL. The Virat Kohli-led side finished runners-up in 2016. (ANI)

