Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian men's hockey camp to begin from January 5

After a three-week break, a 33-member Indian mens hockey core probable group, including skipper Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will return to the national camp scheduled to begin in Bengaluru from Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:01 IST
Indian men's hockey camp to begin from January 5
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After a three-week break, a 33-member Indian men's hockey core probable group, including skipper Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will return to the national camp scheduled to begin in Bengaluru from Tuesday. The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India campus and the core group will undergo a mandatory quarantine period before re-starting training as per SAI and Hockey India SOPs.

''I expect the players to return feeling fresh both mentally and physically after this three-week break,'' chief coach Graham Reid was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release. ''In our previous National Camp, we hit desirable numbers in various parameters including the Yo-Yo Test. Our aim will be to up the ante in the current camp and be prepared for forthcoming competition.'' The Indian men's hockey team had been training from August to December 12 last year.

While the Indian women's team will head to Argentina to play an eight-match series against the hosts this month, HI has been in talks with different nations to organise a tour for the men's side as well. The Indian men's team played its last international match against Australia on February 22 last year at the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Core Probable List: Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak,Suraj Karkera Defenders: Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess. Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad. Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico City ban on single-use plastics takes effect

A broad ban on single-use containers, forks, straws and other ubiquitous items takes effect in Mexicos capital, one of the worlds largest cities, after more than a year of preparation. On Friday, Mexico Citys environmental secretary said vi...

Bihar records 397 new COVID-19 cases

Bihar has recorded 397 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, informed the state health department. 397 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far on January 1 taking the total count of active cases to 5,162 in Bihar, the department t...

Japan to consider new COVID-19 emergency declaration

Japan will consider issuing a new emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the head of the nations pandemic response said on Saturday.The government needs to consul...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021