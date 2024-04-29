Left Menu

Raichur Sizzles at State's Highest Temperature of 43°C, Bengaluru Soars to 38.5°C

Bengaluru's temperature reached 38.5°C for the second day, while Raichur recorded the state's highest at 43°C. IMD had forecast a maximum of 39°C for Bengaluru, but it remained below. Several districts in North Karnataka, including Haveri, Vijayapura, and Koppal, experienced temperatures above 40°C. Davangere and Chikkanahalli in South Karnataka also saw temperatures exceeding 40°C.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:37 IST
For the second consecutive day, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru city stayed at 38.5 degree Celsius, said C P Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, whereas Raichur hit the highest in the state at 43 degrees Celsius.

IMD had earlier predicted that Bengaluru maximum temperature will touch 39 degrees Celsius today.

While the highest maximum temperature recorded in Karnataka was in Raichur at 43 degrees Celsius, other districts in North Karnataka, namely Haveri, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburgi and Koppal, witnessed a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius.

In South Karnataka, Davangere and Chikkanahalli saw maximum temperatures go over 40 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

