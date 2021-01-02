Left Menu
Ganguly risk-free and talking, to be monitored for next 24 hours: Doctor

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be monitored for 24 hours and he is completely conscious after undergoing angioplasty, confirmed Dr. Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:20 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be monitored for 24 hours and he is completely conscious after undergoing angioplasty, confirmed Dr. Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata on Saturday. "Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well," Dr. Aftab told reporters.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while working out in the gym and as a result, he was rushed to the hospital. Earlier on Saturday, speaking to ANI, sources close to the BCCI president said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital. "Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger," the source had said.

Ganguly had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya. Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," Ganguly had said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

