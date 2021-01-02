Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League: Burnley's clash against Fulham postponed due to coronavirus

Premier League on Saturday announced that Burnley's weekend fixture against Fulham has been postponed after the latter reported a number of positive cases for the coronavirus in the latest round of tests.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:26 IST
Premier League: Burnley's clash against Fulham postponed due to coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Premier League on Saturday announced that Burnley's weekend fixture against Fulham has been postponed after the latter reported a number of positive cases for the coronavirus in the latest round of tests. "After the postponement of their match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Fulham's players and staff were immediately retested and this morning have reported a further increase in positive COVID-19 cases," Premier League said in a statement.

"Following Fulham's request to rearrange the Burnley fixture, the Premier League's Board has taken into consideration further independent medical advice and decided to postpone the match due to the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak at the club," it added. With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely. Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule.

This is the third game that is getting postponed due to the coronavirus in the ongoing 2020-21 season. The United Kingdom saw 55,892 new coronavirus cases in the past day, breaking the record of 53,135 cases recorded on Tuesday, according to data published on Thursday by the Department of Health.

The emergence of a new, fast-spreading strain has forced the government to toughen restrictions for another 20 million people in parts of England, which is overwhelmingly under the highest level of curbs, called Tier 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria frees former spy chief jailed during mass protests

An Algerian military appeals court on Saturday acquitted three top officials who were jailed in 2019 during mass protests, sources close to the officials said. The three - two former security chiefs and the younger brother of former Preside...

Alleged Bio bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players as 5 sent in isolation, investigation launched

Five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of the COVID-19 bio-security protoco...

Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of l...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, another to follow

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. A team of experts at Indias drugs regulator has also recomme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021