Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauricio Pochettino appointed PSG's head coach

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:16 IST
Mauricio Pochettino appointed PSG's head coach
PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach. The Argentine has signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2022, with an option for an extra year. The 48-year-old Pochettino has a history at Paris Saint-Germain where, as a centre-back and club captain, he made 95 appearances for the Rouge & Bleu between 2001 and 2003, scoring 6 goals.

Mauricio came through the ranks at Newell's Old Boys in his native Argentina, before moving to Europe to play for Espanyol FC and then Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Murphy, Argentina, he won 20 caps and scored 2 goals for his country, and his fighting spirit made him a favorite of the Parc des Princes crowd during his 30 months in Paris. After retiring from playing, Mauricio began his coaching career at Espanyol FC between 2009 and 2012, before developing his experience in England with a spell from 2013 to 2014 at Southampton and then at Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 until 2019.

As Spurs manager Pochettino showed a real talent for managing top-level players with his passion and his ambitious vision of football, taking the Lilywhites to their first-ever Champions League final in the 2018/19 season. Mauricio will take his first training session for the Rouge and Bleu on January 3, 2021, following the winter break. "I am really happy and honored to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain. I would like to thank the club's management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I return to the Club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players," said Pochettino in an official release.

This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions. We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved," he added. Earlier this week, PSG had confirmed the sacking of its coach Thomas Tuchel. Under Tuchel, PSG had reached the finals of the Champions League 2019-20, and the side had to suffer a loss against Bayern Munich in the summit clash. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: 29 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection count to 19,865, according to a medical bulletin. The death of an 83-year-old man pushed the toll to 319.There are 320 active cases as of now. A ...

Amarinder takes exception to Punjab Governor summoning state's CS, DGP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday took strong exception to the state Governor summoning the top officials to explain the law and order situation in the state instead of seeking a report on it directly from him as home minist...

Process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started: UP CM

Gorakhpur UP, Jan 2 PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started. The chief minister was in Gorakhpur to lay the foundation stone of a multi-sto...

Bharat Biotech on course to have 26,000 volunteers for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said it is moving towards achieving the target of having 26,000 volunteers across the country for Phase-3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. The company has already roped in 23,000 volunteers for the trials, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021