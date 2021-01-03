Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pirlo warns Juventus players never to repeat Fiorentina display

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has warned his players not to repeat the poor performance they produced during their shock 3-0 defeat against struggling Fiorentina in their last match before Serie A headed into its Christmas break. We’ve got almost all our players back, so we’re setting out to restart the league season strongly.”

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-01-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 00:36 IST
Soccer-Pirlo warns Juventus players never to repeat Fiorentina display
The result left Pirlo’s side 10 points adrift of league leaders AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand, putting their nine-year stranglehold of the Italian title at risk. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has warned his players not to repeat the poor performance they produced during their shock 3-0 defeat against struggling Fiorentina in their last match before Serie A headed into its Christmas break. The Italian champions, who face Udinese on Sunday, slumped to their first league defeat of the season against Fiorentina.

The result left Pirlo's side 10 points adrift of league leaders AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand, putting their nine-year stranglehold of the Italian title at risk. "We talked about the game against Fiorentina, we got it completely wrong," the 41-year-old, who is in his first season as a manager, told JTV.

"It was a good meeting and we discussed our future objectives. It was productive. "I don't want to see any more matches like the one with Fiorentina. We've otherwise made some progress and improved in many aspects, but I'm convinced it can be even better."

Udinese also headed into the winter break following a 2-0 defeat to Benevento but Luca Gotti's side was unbeaten in six league matches before then. Hence Pirlo is not taking the challenge lightly.

"I'm expecting a difficult match, Udinese is on a good run of form and are a very well organised and physical team with players who are very good on the counter-attack," he said. "The team is eager to redeem itself after the last defeat. We've got almost all our players back, so we're setting out to restart the league season strongly."

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Al Qaeda-linked group says it was behind killing of French soldiers in Mali

Al Qaedas North Africa wing has said it was responsible for the killing of three French soldiers in Mali, jihadist monitoring organisation SITE Intel reported on Saturday. The soldiers, who were taking part in Frances Barkhane military oper...

Akhilesh dubs country's anti-Covid vaccine as BJP's, draws sharp criticism

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country a vaccine of the BJP and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also ...

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines

Experts at Indias drugs regulator have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said on Saturday. A government m...

Make 2021 ‘safer, healthier world for children’, UNICEF chief urges

The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it, said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.Sorting logisticsAs always, the Pacific island nation of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021