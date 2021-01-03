Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain

Marco Asensio and Lucas Vzquez set one another up for goals to help Real Madrid earn a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, as the defending champions edged one point above Atltico Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 03-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 11:09 IST
Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez set one another up for goals to help Real Madrid earn a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, as the defending champions edged one point above Atlético Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Second-place Atlético has played three fewer matches than Madrid and will have the chance to return to the top when it visits Alavés on Sunday.

Asensio crossed to the far post for Vázquez to head in Madrid's opener in the sixth minute. Vázquez then set up his fellow forward for Asensio to double the lead in the 53rd. ''We played a complete match from start to finish,'' Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "We controlled the game, were balanced in our transitions between attack and defense, and recovered the ball with our pressure.

''We are feeling good. But there is still a long way to go in this league,'' Zidane said about the title race as the league approaches its midway point. Celta had arrived at Madrid's Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium as one of the hottest teams in Spain. But Vázquez and Asensio punished Celta for its aggressive pressure which left too much space on the flanks.

It was the first loss in seven rounds for Celta since former player Eduardo Coudet took over as coach in November. Celta remained in eighth place. Madrid was without central defender Sergio Ramos due an unspecified stomach ailment. But this was unlike other matches which Madrid has struggled to win in his absence. Replacement Nacho Fernández stepped in and made two stops to snuff out Celta's only shots on goal.

Vázquez's goal came seconds after Nacho cleared a goal-bound shot that Iago Aspas had chipped over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Celta lost top scorer Aspas to an apparent right-thigh problem. He walked off the field grimacing when substituted, seconds before Asensio scored Madrid's second goal after a quick counterattack started by Luka Modric's interception of a pass by Jeison Murillo.

Asensio's goal was his first of the season. The 24-year-old forward is slowly regaining his form since he returned in June after several months spent recovering from a ligament tear. Nacho was also shielding Courtois' net to block a stoppage-time effort by Miguel Baeza.

''Losing our top player made it tougher for us, but we stayed in the game and looked to score until the very end, so that is going to help going forward," Coudet said. DERBY DRAW Sevilla needed goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to save Nabil Fekir's penalty kick so it could salvage a 1-1 draw with a Real Betis side that was missing several players due to COVID-19 infections.

Jesús "Suso" Fernández put Sevilla ahead against the flow of play in the 48th. Sergio Canales converted a penalty after Diego Carlos fouled Loren Morón in the box to level for Betis in the 53rd. It was Canales' third goal in two matches since returning from injury. Fekir stepped up to the spot for Betis with 15 minutes remaining after he was fouled by Marcos Acuña, only to have his attempt smothered by Bounou.

Mexico forward Diego Lainez led Betis in the first half, when he set up Fekir and Canales for shots that narrowly missed. Betis was without Joaquín Sánchez, Andrés Guardado, Martín Montoya and Álex Moreno after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sevilla was left in fifth place and Betis in ninth. The Seville derby is usually held amid an intense fan rivalry. This time it was played without spectators like the rest of the matches in Spain due to the pandemic restrictions.

MORENO SCORES Gerard Moreno led Villarreal to a 2-1 win over Levante after netting his ninth goal of the season to leave him equal with Celta's Aspas as the competition's top scorers. Moreno added to Fernando Niño's opener when the Spain striker slotted a right-footed shot just inside the upright in the 54th.

Moreno also hit the post late after Levante substitute Sergio León pulled one back with a header. VALLADOLID WINS Israel forward Shon Weissman scored in the first half as Valladolid won 1-0 at Getafe and escaped the relegation zone.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leaders raise concern over grant of permission for restricted use of COVID-19 vaccine

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday raised concerns over Indias drugs regulator granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine and asked the government to explain why mandatory protocols and verificatio...

Approval for vaccines accelerates India's journey to be COVID-free, says Modi

Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a decisive turning point in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-fre...

Automakers firm up growth plans for 2021 with cautious optimism

With 2020 finally over, several leading automakers are now looking to carry on with their plans in 2021 even as several challenges like supply chain issues still continue to impact the market. While Kia Motors is looking to ramp up producti...

I have been patient for good roles: Manav Kaul

Actor Manav Kaul says he always takes a year-long break before starting a new project as he believes right opportunities come to those who are extremely patient. The 44-year-old actor first rose to fame with his turn as a right-wing politic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021