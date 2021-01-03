Left Menu
Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 15:42 IST
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a ''mild'' heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday. The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

''He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now,'' a bulletin issued by the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted, said. His blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said.

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Ganguly's condition. To a question, a hospital spokesperson said the medical board is not thinking about the option of bypass surgery.

''Our expert panel will decide about the future course of treatment tomorrow,'' he said. ''He has taken breakfast, read news papers and chatted with the hospital staff in the morning.

A routine ECG was also conducted... His oxygen support has been removed,'' one of the doctors treating Ganguly told reporters. Meanwhile, fans of the celebrated former cricketer were seen holding posters that read 'Come back dada' outside the hospital, which saw a beeline of visitors like Saturday.

The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain..

