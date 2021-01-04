Left Menu
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 3

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 00:53 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Coverage of Sunday games: No. 6 Wisconsin at Penn State, Noon

No. 25 Ohio State at No. 21 Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Houston at SMU, 7 p.m. No. 19 Northwestern at No. 16 Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

- - Previews of Monday games:

Stanford at Oregon State, 3 p.m. Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.

- - Previews of Tuesday's Top 25 games:

4 Villanova at DePaul, 7 p.m. Kansas State at 13 Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at 8 Texas, 8 p.m. 12 Missouri at Mississippi State, 9 p.m.

14 Rutgers at 17 Michigan State, 9 p.m. 3 Kansas at TCU, 10 p.m.

- - News:

Wisconsin-Penn State game postponed Citing a mutual agreement based on "health and safety concerns," Wisconsin and Penn State decided to postpone Sunday's scheduled Big Ten conference game.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-PSU-WIS-POSTPONED, Field Level Media - -

Northern Illinois fires coach Montgomery Northern Illinois fired basketball coach Mark Montgomery after the Huskies' 1-7 start.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-NIU-MONTGOMERY-FIRED, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Coverage of Sunday games:

Boston at Detroit, 3 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 6 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m. Portland at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

- - Previews of Monday games:

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Houston (late preview), 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee (late preview), 8 p.m. Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State (late preview), 10 p.m. - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Coverage of Sunday's games:

Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Browns, 1 p.m. Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m.

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m.

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Packers at Bears, 4:25 p.m.

Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Jaguars at Colts, 4:25 p.m.

Chargers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. Saints at Panthers, 4:25 p.m.

Titans at Texans, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

- - Report: Relationship broken, Wentz wants out of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will seek a trade this offseason because of irreconcilable differences with coach Doug Pederson, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-WENTZ-TRADE, Field Level Media

- - Ravens P Koch to miss first regular-season game in 15 years

Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch will miss the first game of his 15-year career on Sunday as he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-KOCH, Field Level Media

- - - - MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Marlins sign lefty Detwiler to one-year deal The Miami Marlins signed veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler to a one-year contract. BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-DETWILER, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penguins sign D Marino to six-year extension The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman John Marino to an extension that keeps him with the team through 2027. HOCKEY-NHL-PIT-MARINO, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Valve bans former Newbee players from events ESPORTS-DOTA-NEWBEE-BAN, Field Level Media

- - - -

