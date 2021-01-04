Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Jackson, Henry highlight record-busting regular-season finale

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a third consecutive post-season berth on Sunday with a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, as 23-year-old Lamar Jackson logged his second season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, a league record for quarterbacks.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 07:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 07:51 IST
NFL-Jackson, Henry highlight record-busting regular-season finale

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a third consecutive post-season berth on Sunday with a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, as 23-year-old Lamar Jackson logged his second season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, a league record for quarterbacks. The 2019 league MVP made 10 of 18 attempts for 113 passing yards and 97 rushing yards in Cincinnati, setting up a Wild Card showdown with the Tennessee Titans, who a year ago ended Baltimore's Super Bowl dreams in the divisional playoffs.

"We faced a lot of adversity (this year). People doubted us a lot throughout the season, because we weren't having the year that we had last year," Jackson said after the game, the Ravens' fifth consecutive win after a mid-season slump that once cast their playoff ambitions into question. "Our team fought through that, and we showed the world we're here to play, and we've just got to keep it going."

The 11-5 Ravens will face a formidable challenge in Tennessee, who survived the Houston Texans 41-38 to win the AFC South on Sunday courtesy of a late-game field goal and two-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, who finished with 250 yards on 34 carries, but lost a fumble in the second half. The performance saw Henry join the league's "2,000-yard club," as he became the eighth-ever player to log more than 2,000 yards in a single season.

"Incredibly durable, incredibly productive," said head coach Mike Vrabel after the game. "I'm proud to coach him and this entire football team." Elsewhere in Sunday's action, six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady added the cherry on top of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season with four touchdowns on 399 passing yards in their 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons, a week after clinching a spot in the playoffs.

The performance brought his total number of touchdowns on the season to 40, making him the oldest player at 43 years old to have 40 or more touchdowns in a single season. "The real season starts now," Brady said in a victory video message to fans.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...

Hrithik Roshan is 'back on set'

Bollywoods star Hrithik Roshan during late hours on Sunday revealed that he is back on the sets after months-long hiatus. The 46-year-old actor shared the detail with his fans through an Instagram post which he complimented with an alluring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021