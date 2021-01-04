Messi makes 500th appearance for Barcelona in La Liga

Left Menu
Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Sunday (local time) made his 500th appearance for Barcelona in La Liga.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:37 IST
Barcelona striker Lionel Messi in action against Huesca (Photo/ FC Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Sunday (local time) made his 500th appearance for Barcelona in La Liga. This was Messi's 750th appearance for the club across all competitions. The striker achieved the feat in Barcelona's La Liga clash against Huesca, Goal.com reported.

Messi had missed Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Eibar on Tuesday, but for the clash on Sunday, the striker made his way back into Ronald Koeman's side. The 33-year-old was not able to score any goal against Huesca, but he did provide an assist for Frenkie de Jong to help Barcelona clock a 1-0 victory.

Messi is only the second player, and the first born outside of Spain, to reach 500 games for Barca. Spain's Xavi holds the record for all-time appearances for Barcelona with 767 games. Xavi's total is 17 more than Messi's current tally of 750, including Sunday's game.

The record for the most matches ever played in La Liga is held by former goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta, with 662 games under his kitty for Athletic Club, Barca and Valencia. Barcelona is currently at the fifth spot in La Liga standings with 28 points from 16 matches. The side will next take on Athletic Club on Wednesday. (ANI)

