Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Harare | Updated: 04-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:20 IST
Zimbabwe Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sporting activity in Zimbabwe has been temporarily suspended, according to a statement from the sports and recreation commission.

"This is a very challenging situation, but ZC's aim is to reschedule all the affected events and fixtures - including the elite men's domestic T20 competition which was scheduled to begin this Monday - for them to be played as soon as it is deemed safe to do so," ESPNcricinfo quoted ZC as saying in a statement. Zimbabwe has not played any international games since returning from the Pakistan tour in November 2020 where they played the six-match limited-overs series.

They were scheduled to host Afghanistan in August last year, but that series was called off. India, too, were scheduled to visit Zimbabwe in August for three ODIs, but that series was eventually cancelled as well. (ANI)

