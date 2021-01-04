Left Menu
Development News Edition

We need someone at the top to have more competition and goals, says Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman feels the club needs to sign a new striker after they scored just once from 20 shots on goal in a 1-0 victory over Huesca on Sunday.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:09 IST
We need someone at the top to have more competition and goals, says Koeman
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman feels the club needs to sign a new striker after they scored just once from 20 shots on goal in a 1-0 victory over Huesca on Sunday. Lionel Messi returned to the Barcelona side after recovering from an ankle injury and Koeman opted to play him in attack alongside Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele.

The trio attempted 15 shots between them but it was Frenkie de Jong who scored the decisive goal, volleying Messi's chipped pass into the net after 27 minutes. "I trust each player in our squad. But if we choose to have three midfielders there is room for three forwards. With Leo we bet on someone with great depth like Dembele, and we have to choose between Martin or Antoine at the top and Martin has done it," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

"It's a nine that we're missing in these games but it doesn't mean anything in regards to Antoine's substitution. We have a lot of games and we need all the players. We have said several times, at the beginning of the season, that we need someone at the top to have more competition and more goals, more effectiveness, but this depends on many things," he added. Barcelona was on target with just seven of their 20 shots at goal and Koeman said they must close games out earlier to avoid nervous late spells.

"The second half was not so brilliant. In the end, we suffer a little because they have tried to create and there have been crosses where we have defended well. If you don't close out the game earlier, you always suffer," Koeman said. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer commits suicide in Gujarat over delay in housing aid

A 70-year-old farmer has allegedly committed suicide in Gujarats Mahisagar district, apparently over delay in release of funds to construct a house sanctioned to him under a government scheme, police said on Monday. Balwantsinh Charan, hail...

Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months

All educational institutions in Bihar, including schools, colleges and coaching centres, reopened on Monday after a gap of over nine months. Physical classes were held for students of standards 9-12 in schools and final year students in col...

Karnataka CM visits union minister Sadananda Gowda in hospital

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday visited Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he is currently admitted after collapsing a day before due to low blood sugar. Gowda was r...

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts British science triumph

Britain began vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the novel coronavirus.B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021