Syed Mushtaq Ali: Food quality improves after Mumbai team management steps in
The quality of food being served to players of three teams preparing for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy improved after the Mumbai team management took up the issue with the chef of the posh hotel here.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:25 IST
The quality of food being served to players of three teams preparing for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy improved after the Mumbai team management took up the issue with the chef of the posh hotel here. The three teams -- Mumbai, Delhi and Kerala -- are staying in a bio bubble and are currently serving their quarantine period ahead of the domestic T20 national championship, in a South Mumbai hotel.
The tournament will begin from January 10, kicking off the much-delayed 2020-21 domestic season. The remaining three teams of Elite Group E are putting up at a hotel in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex.
Mumbai team manager Armann Malik told PTI on Monday that the issue has been sorted after he initiated a meeting with the hotel chef. It is understood that the players had express their concerns regarding the quality of the food that was served on Sunday.
Malik said that it not only benefitted Mumbai players but also the ones from the other two teams staying in the same hotel. Another official said that not only players from Mumbai but also from Delhi had raised the issue.
Mumbai are placed in Elite Group E along with Haryana, Andhre Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala and Puducherry and will be playing their matches in the state capital..
