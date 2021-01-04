Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:23 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-VIRUS-LD IND Team India, support staff negative in latest COVID-19 tests: BCCI (Eds: Adding details) Melbourne, Jan 4 (PTI) The Indian cricket team and its support staff have returned negative in the latest COVID-19 tests conducted here ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney, the BCCI said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-HOCKLEY-LD IND Cricket Australia rejects reports of India seeking change of venue for Brisbane Test (Eds: Adding more details) Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley on Monday dismissed reports that the Indian team is reluctant to play the fourth Test in Brisbane because of stricter quarantine rules there. SPO-CRI-LYON-IND Australia will have plans set for world-class Rohit Sharma: Lyon Melbourne, Jan 4 (PTI) Australia will have plans chalked out for the returning Rohit Sharma, seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon said on Monday, describing the swashbuckling India opener as one of the best players in world cricket.

SPO-CRI-LYON-AUS We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon Melbourne, Jan 4 (PTI) Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are ''100 per cent'' sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. SPO-CRI-IND-CROWD Crowd capacity limited to 25 per cent for third India-Australia Test in Sydney Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) The crowd limit for the third Test between India and Australia, beginning here from Thursday, has been reduced to 25 per cent of the SCG's seating capacity on advice of the New South Wales government after fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city.

SPO-CRI-PATTINSON Australia pacer Pattinson ruled out of third Test against India with bruised ribs Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) Australian pacer James Pattinson was on Monday ruled out of the third Test against India due to bruised ribs, the home team's cricket board said in a statement. SPO-OLY-BINDRA Hopeful of India recording best-ever medal haul in Tokyo Olympics: Bindra New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) India's only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra is hopeful of the country recording its best-ever medal haul in the upcoming edition of the mega-event in Tokyo, saying each of the athlete can be counted as a ''realistic'' prospect.

SPO-HOCK-IND We should be mentally prepared for several challenges on way to Olympics: Manpreet New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Keeping the fast-evolving COVID-19 situation in mind, Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh says his side will need to be ''mentally prepared'' for the several obstacles it might face on its way to the Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-BANGLA-SQUAD Shakib included in Bangladesh's preliminary squad for WI series Dhaka, Jan 4 (PTI) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named Shakib Al Hasan in the preliminary squad for the Test and T20I series against the West Indies, marking the star all-rounder's return to national reckoning after serving a ban for not reporting corrupt approaches..

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Vaping combined with smoking is as harmful as smoking cigarettes alone

A new research has revealed that the effects of vaping when combined with smoking cigarettes, results in similar health effects to that of smoking regular cigarettes. As per the new research published in the American Heart Associations flag...

FACTBOX-Skiing restrictions across Europe during pandemic

European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.Some countries have called for a continent-wide shutdown. Others have resisted and decided to allow peo...

Maddison hails Leicester City's 'terrific away performance' after win over Newcastle

After a win over Newcastle, Leicester Citys James Maddison lauded the teams display against the opponents and said it was a terrific away performance. Leicester City defeated Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League here on Sunday. It was a terr...

Family card holders in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram get Pongal gift packages

Family card holders in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Monday was gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500, according to the official. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police SP of Rameswaram, Loganathan said, 3,72,876 fami...
