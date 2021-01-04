TOPS sanctions specialised equipment for para table tennis player Bhavina Patel

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has sanctioned financial proposals worth INR 7.04 lakhs for para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. The table tennis player was included in TOPS in November 2020. She participates in the F4 category of para table tennis.

Bhavina is ranked 8th in the world and by virtue of her current world ranking is well positioned to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics and thus become the first Indian to do so in the sport of para table tennis. "Bhavina Patel, a para table tennis player belonging to Gujarat who was included in the TOPS Scheme in November 2020 had financial proposals of Rs. 7.04 lakhs sanctioned by the committee," read a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

Last month, the government through the TOPS had sanctioned a 40-day training camp for wrestler Vinesh Phogat along with her personal coach Woller Akos, her sparring partner Priyanka Phogat and her physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir. The camp is being held at the Vasas Sports Club in Budapest, Hungary, and will continue till January 24. The second leg of the camp will take place from January 24 to February 5 at the Olympic Training Centre in Szczryk in Poland.

Phogat qualified for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July-August 2021 in the women's 53 kg event after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships. Phogat was a part of the national camp for women's wrestlers that commenced in SAI Lucknow from October 2020. Her last competitive appearance before the coronavirus lockdown was the Asian Senior Championships in February held in New Delhi where she won a bronze medal. (ANI)