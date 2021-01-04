Motor racing-Albon to race in DTM with Red Bull backing
The DTM said in a statement on Monday that the 24-year-old would race with an as yet unidentified team whenever his Formula One duties as a Red Bull test, reserve and simulator driver allowed. Albon finished seventh overall in F1 last year but was dropped by Red Bull Racing in December in favour of Perez, a race winner with Racing Point, alongside Dutch driver Max Verstappen.Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:01 IST
Thai racer Alexander Albon will compete in selected rounds of the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) with Red Bull backing this season after losing his Formula One seat to Mexican Sergio Perez. The DTM said in a statement on Monday that the 24-year-old would race with an as yet unidentified team whenever his Formula One duties as a Red Bull test, reserve and simulator driver allowed.
Albon finished seventh overall in F1 last year but was dropped by Red Bull Racing in December in favour of Perez, a race winner with Racing Point, alongside Dutch driver Max Verstappen. Red Bull will also back 18-year-old New Zealander Liam Lawson in the DTM.
"The DTM with a high-class field and GT3 sports cars is an interesting platform and a real challenge," said Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- German
- Alexander Albon
- Sergio Perez
- Mexican
- Perez
- Max Verstappen
- Thai
ALSO READ
Mexican president says army to run Maya train
Mexican president expects no conflicts with Biden administration
Mexican president picks political ally to be education minister
Mexican president offers defiance to major opposition alliance
Mexican president sees economy near to pre-pandemic levels in early 2021