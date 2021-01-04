NFL-Jaguars fire head coach Marrone after season with only one win

Left Menu
The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone, the team said on Monday after a one-win and 15-loss season, the worst record in the National Football League (NFL).

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone, the team said on Monday after a one-win and 15-loss season, the worst record in the National Football League (NFL). Marrone led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship in his first of four years in the role, where the team lost to the New England Patriots 24-20.

However, he was unable to retain that momentum, as the team finished last in the AFC South the following three seasons. "I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a written statement. "Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations."

The Jaguars head coaching position is widely considered one of the most attractive in the league since the team have the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. "Now the quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded," added Khan.

  • Khan

