Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for COVID-19 while commentating

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sana Mir has tested positive for COVID-19 while commentating for television during the ongoing final match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here, according to sources.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:16 IST
Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for COVID-19 while commentating

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sana Mir has tested positive for COVID-19 while commentating for television during the ongoing final match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here, according to sources. Mir, who retired from international cricket last year, has been removed from the commentary team and kept under isolation, the source said.

The other members of the commentary panel also underwent COVID-19 tests in Karachi as they were in close contact with Mir. The final match, which started on Friday, is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 34-year-old Mir has played 226 internationals, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017, during her glittering 15-year cricketing career. She also captained Pakistan to a gold medal win at the Asia Games in 2010 and 2014. After retirement, Mir has been involved as an expert and commentator in domestic events and the Pakistan Super League. The Pakistan Cricket Board has been enforcing strict health protocols with the players, support staff and umpires living in a bio-secure bubble at their hotels.

The PCB has barred media representatives to move out of the third floor of the stadium where the commentary box is positioned while the players and officials are not allowed to go upstairs and interact with anyone. Press conferences of the players and officials are also carried out through video links.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 384 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

As many as 384 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the national capital, according to Delhis Health Department on Monday. A total of 727 recoveries and 12 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours.The overall ca...

UK becomes world's first to roll out Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as cases surge

The UK on Monday began rolling out the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the first nation to inoculate people with the cheaper and easy-to-handle jab outside of trials. The Oxford vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Germany weighed whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of BioNTech and Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine to make scarce supplies go further, and Denmark approved a delay of up to six weeks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVI...

Bird flu outbreak in two Kerala districts

An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from some parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, prompting authorities to order culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in and around a one km radius of the affected areas. Tests conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021