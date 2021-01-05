Left Menu
Cricket Australia confirms rescheduling of seven WNCL matches

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday confirmed that the opening seven matches of the 2020-21 Women's National Cricket League will be rescheduled to a later date to provide the best possible chance of completing a full season.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:57 IST
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday confirmed that the opening seven matches of the 2020-21 Women's National Cricket League will be rescheduled to a later date to provide the best possible chance of completing a full season. The matches, originally scheduled to be played between January 15-19, will now be played from February 28-March 7. The changes to the WNCL schedule have been made due to the ongoing public health situation and relevant state border closures.

Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the situation and any impacts this may have on the remainder of the WNCL schedule. The WNCL season will now begin on January 25 with South Australia hosting Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval. The final remains scheduled for March 27. The affected matches are:Tasmania v Victoria, Blundstone Arena, January 15. Rescheduled to February 28South Australia v New South Wales, Karen Rolton Oval, January 15. Rescheduled to February 28.Western Australia v ACT, WACA, January 15. Rescheduled to February 28Tasmania v Queensland, Blundstone Arena, January 17. Rescheduled to March 7Western Australia v South Australia, WACA, January 18. Rescheduled to March 3ACT v New South Wales, EPC Solar Park, January 19. Rescheduled to March 7Victoria v Queensland, Junction Oval, January 19. Rescheduled to March 5

"The changes to the WNCL schedule have been made to give us the best possible chance of completing a full season. We'd like to thank the State and Territory Associations, players, staff, and the ACA for their flexibility and understanding as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic on our summer schedule," Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations, said in an official release. (ANI)

