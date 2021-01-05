Left Menu
Kane Williamson becomes fastest Kiwi batsman to register 7000 Test runs

Skipper Kane Williamson added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest New Zealand batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game on Tuesday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:00 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Kane Williamson added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest New Zealand batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game on Tuesday. Williamson achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan here at the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, who has scored the most runs for the Blackcaps in Test, had reached the landmark of 7000 runs in 96 matches. Williamson, on the other hand, took just 83 games and surpassed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and Taylor to become the fastest Kiwi batsman to reach 7000 Test runs.

Fleming scored 7,172 runs for the Black Caps in 111 Test while Taylor has scored 7379 in 105 games respectively. On Monday, Williamson surpassed Fleming to record most fifty-plus scores for the Kiwis in the longest format of the game.

Williamson now holds the record for the most fifty-plus score (56) for the Blackcaps in Test cricket. Fleming, who played 111 Test for New Zealand had 55 fifty-plus scores. Meanwhile, resuming the day three from 286/3, it was another run-fest for Williamson and Henry Nicholls who stitched a 369-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Nicholls and Williamson also reached the 150-run landmark in the ongoing Test.

Mohammad Abbas got the better of Nicholls while Shaheen Afridi dismissed BJ Watling as New Zealand lost wickets in quick succession. New Zealand has scored more than 470 runs in their first innings with a lead of more than 170 runs. (ANI)

